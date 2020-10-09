Existing restrictions in Armenia to be extended during current martial law

YEREVAN. – In the current martial law in Armenia, it is necessary to expand the list of existing restrictions in order to ensure state security, public order, the effective functioning of state institutions, and the unity of society.
Minister of Justice Rustam Badasyan stated this at Friday’s special sitting of the National Assembly during the debates on the package of bills on making respective amendments to the Code of Administrative Offenses and related laws.
Thus, according to the minister, it is necessary to ensure a temporary cessation of economic activity in Armenia, and it shall be stopped for one to three months.
Also, as per Badasyan, the violation of the aforesaid restrictions shall be fined.