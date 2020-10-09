Turkey parliament to consider sending troops to Karabakh conflict zone?

Turkish parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop told RIA Novosti that amid the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the country's supreme legislature may consider sending Turkish troops to Azerbaijan, but there is no need for that yet.
"I do not think that such a proposal [on the deployment of Turkish troops in the conflict zone] will be necessary unless third parties—ignoring UN resolutions—are engaged in the conflict," Sentop said.
According to him, "If Azerbaijan makes a request in this context, it will be properly discussed and resolved by both the Turkish president and the Turkish parliament."