Armenia President to Financial Times: Moscow aspiring to stay neutral in conflict

Security measures enhanced near Russian MFA Reception House for meeting devoted to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

EU discussions on Karabakh conflict slated for October 12

Putin informs Russia Security Council about his phone talks with Armenia’s Pashinyan, Azerbaijan’s Aliyev

Macron, Aliyev discuss escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone

Protest action in support of Armenia held in Alexandria

Newsweek: US should officially recognize Artsakh

Armenia PM emphasizes importance of finding common solution to passenger transportation issue in EEU (PHOTOS)

Polish President calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to stop hostilities

Putin discusses Karabakh conflict

Valerie Boyer: After starting ethnic cleansing, now Azerbaijan is moving to stage of cultural cleansing

Armenia, Russia PMs meet in Yerevan (PHOTOS)

Armenia ex-defense minister's son wounded in Artsakh

Armenian side warns Azerbaijan

Aliyev admits to presence of Turkish F-16s in Azerbaijan

Karabakh armed forces destroy adversary convoy

Putin not planning to meet with Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs

Armenian Assembly of America calls upon international community to act to end carnage

Armenia’s Pashinyan holds another phone conversation with France’s Macron

Armenia MOD spokesperson: Azerbaijan army continues to suffer large number of losses in Artsakh

Armenia to allow all conscripts and volunteers to retain their jobs

Mishustin: Russia ready to assist in cessation of hostilities in Karabakh

Artsakh presidential spokesman: Hostilities continue intensively in all directions of frontline

Hayastan All Armenian Fund raises $85mn so far

PM Pashinyan points to acceptable conditions, format for Armenia for resumption of talks

Karabakh MFA: Azerbaijan has long lost moral right to call Artsakh people “its citizens”

Armenia MFA spokesperson: FM Mnatsakanyan departing for Moscow

Turkey parliament to consider sending troops to Karabakh conflict zone?

Pashinyan: EEU Intergovernmental Council delegation’s arrival is important for Armenia at this difficult time

Existing restrictions in Armenia to be extended during current martial law

Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting kicking off in Yerevan (PHOTOS)

US Congressman Adam Schiff expresses readiness to recognize Artsakh independence

Greece FM: Turkey is always present in crises of our region

Artsakh Defense Army reports 26 more casualties

Armenian Unified Infocenter: Azerbaijan army has 300 more casualties

OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs heading for Moscow

Russian journalists injured in Artsakh’s Shushi are transported to Armenia

Armenia legislature convenes special session

Ombudsman: Azerbaijan attacks on civilian population continue in parallel with hate speech against ethnic Armenians

Russia MFA spokesperson: Baku, Yerevan confirmed participation in consultations to be held in Moscow

Stepanakert shelled again

Argentina province parliament condemns Azerbaijan attack on Artsakh

France city council unanimously votes for Artsakh recognition

AFP: LA's huge Armenian diaspora mobilizes for Karabakh

Lacote: Thanks to those who wrote new chapter in history of France-Armenia solidarity

Armenia MOD spokesperson: Situation in Artsakh-Azerbaijan conflict zone was relatively stable, tense overnight

Committee to Protect Journalists calls on Armenia, Azerbaijan authorities to ensure safety of reporters in Karabakh

WarGonzo: Russia air force to strike Syria camps for training militants for Karabakh front

State Department: US supports efforts to negotiate ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

USCIRF is concerned about Azerbaijan attack on Ghazanchetsots Church in Artsakh’s Shushi

Facebook removes 589 accounts, 7,906 Pages, 447 Instagram accounts related to Azerbaijan

Putin calls for end to hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone

Russia MFA spokesperson: Aggressive rhetoric will not lead to settlement of Karabakh conflict

Parliament of the Land of the Basques issues statement on Nagorno-Karabakh situation

Armenia MFA: Azerbaijan deliberately targets reporters in peaceful settlements

Artsakh MFA: Deliberate destruction of historical sites is characteristic signature of terrorist organizations

Armenia PM to TV5 Monde: I expect French President to recognize independence of Nagorno-Karabakh

Russia MFA: Russian reporters wounded in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone to be transported to Yerevan

Russia PM to arrive in Yerevan on October 9

Valerie Boyer: France can't stay neutral during conflict between our sister Armenia and Azerbaijan

Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin condemns targeting of Holy Savior Ghazanchetsots Cathedral in Shushi

US intends to participate in upcoming meetings devoted to Nagorno-Karabakh issue within OSCE Minsk Group

Armenia MOD spokesperson: 7 UAVs shot down in Vardenis

Supplement to decision on martial law - propaganda against security of Armenia and Artsakh prohibited

Stockholm-Armenians hold protest

Armenia parliament to convene special session tomorrow

CSTO states condition for interference in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Artsakh Ombudsman visits reporters wounded near cathedral in Shushi

Israeli government extends state of emergency

Armenia MOD: Unfortunately, there are acts of betrayal alongside massive heroic acts during a war

Bulgaria recalling ambassador to Belarus for consultations

Armenia MOD representative: Another UAV was shot down a short while ago

Armenia MOD: Armenian side won't strike any cultural monument in Azerbaijan

Armenia MOD: 20 victims, 93 wounded, 4,600 structures and 430 immovable properties destroyed after bombardments

Armenia MOD representative: Persistent battles are especially going on in southern direction of Karabakh

Frank Pallone condemns shelling of Shushi's Ghazanchetsots Cathedral by Azeri forces

Austria's Chancellor offers to host talks over settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in Vienna

Name of second Russian reporter wounded in Shushi known

Russia PM holds phone talks with Azerbaijani counterpart, states importance of stabilization of Karabakh situation

Russian reporter wounded after Azerbaijan's shelling undergoing surgery in Karabakh's Stepanakert

Armenia MFA on shelling of Holy Savior Ghazanchetsots Cathedral in Karabakh's Shushi

NEWS.am breaking news on Karabakh clashes: Azerbaijan shells Stepanakert and church in Shushi, 08.10.2020

Moscow considering possibility of organizing meeting of Russian, Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs

Karabakh President spokesperson: Сегодня․ру editor seriously wounded, two more wounded reporters

Armenian defense minister receives Georgia Ambassador

Advisor to Karabakh President: Striking churches is cultural genocide

Armenian SNCO head: Few reporters wounded in Shushi, one in critical condition, Russian reporter undergoing surgery

Armenia PM, Austria Chancellor discuss application of right of nations to self-determination

Armenia PM Office's SNCO head: Foreign reporter wounded after shelling near church in Shushi

Armenia MOD representative: Active military operations in progress

Zas: CSTO records Syria militants’ arrival in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone

Tbilisi's proposal on Karabakh conflict is unrealistic, says former president of Georgia

Armenia PM to EEC Board chief: Karabakh is fighting against terrorism

Opposition Prosperous Armenia Party MP: Court's decision against Tsarukyan is political

Artsakh Information Center: Azerbaijan continues shelling Stepanakert, Shushi (PHOTOS)

Medvedev assesses Armenia, Kyrgyzstan political institutions

Karabakh Defense Army: Reports about ceasefire on Thursday are inaccurate

Armenia parliament speaker addresses counterparts of European, Arab and Latin American countries

Armenian opposition party leader: Important that Putin distinguished Armenia, Azerbaijan and Artsakh from each other

Armenia Economy Ministry hosts discussion on negotiations with WTO