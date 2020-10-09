News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 09
USD
490.95
EUR
579.03
RUB
6.36
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
490.95
EUR
579.03
RUB
6.36
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Mishustin: Russia ready to assist in cessation of hostilities in Karabakh
Mishustin: Russia ready to assist in cessation of hostilities in Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – It is important to ensure an immediate cessation of hostilities and to begin a diplomatic settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin stated this at Friday’s meeting—in Yerevan—of the PMs of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council member countries.

"Russia is ready to promote it together with the other OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs [US and France]," he said.

Also, Mishustin expressed his sincere condolences to the relatives and friends of the casualties and the affected.

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia President to Financial Times: Moscow aspiring to stay neutral in conflict
Russia has a military base in Armenia that is...
 Security measures enhanced near Russian MFA Reception House for meeting devoted to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and...
 Putin informs Russia Security Council about his phone talks with Armenia’s Pashinyan, Azerbaijan’s Aliyev
Prior to the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan…
 Macron, Aliyev discuss escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone
On September 27, the Armed Forces of...
 Protest action in support of Armenia held in Alexandria
According to the WJLA...
 Newsweek: US should officially recognize Artsakh
"Hundreds of people, including civilians, have been killed...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos