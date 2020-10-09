Mishustin: Russia ready to assist in cessation of hostilities in Karabakh

YEREVAN. – It is important to ensure an immediate cessation of hostilities and to begin a diplomatic settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin stated this at Friday’s meeting—in Yerevan—of the PMs of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council member countries.
"Russia is ready to promote it together with the other OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs [US and France]," he said.
Also, Mishustin expressed his sincere condolences to the relatives and friends of the casualties and the affected.