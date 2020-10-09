Armenia to allow all conscripts and volunteers to retain their jobs

All drafted citizens and volunteers in Armenia will retain their jobs. This is what deputy of the ruling My Step Alliance, member of the Standing Committee on Healthcare and Social Affairs of the National Assembly of Armenia Heriknaz Tigranyan said during today’s discussion (in the first reading) on the bill on making amendments and supplements to the Labor Code held as part of the special session of the National Assembly. According to her, the aim of the bill is to regulate all the relations between employer and employee in case the latter is drafted.
Tigranyan also mentioned that there is no regulation of relations in case of recruitment, training sessions and military exercises.
“The bill proposes to supplement Article 124 of the Labor Code, setting the rights and obligations of employers in all the aforementioned cases,” Tigranyan said.
According to the existing legislation, there are already certain regulations. When participating in training sessions, the employee’s job is retained, and the work experience and salary are transferred, but the law doesn’t regulate the mobilization of volunteers.
Thus, the ruling My Step Alliance proposes to retain the jobs of drafted citizens. During this period, the employee is exempt from performing his or her duties, and his or her remuneration may be agreed between the parties, but upon the discretion of the employer. At the same time, the volunteers and conscripts will be equaled to the military personnel and will receive salaries from the government in any case.
According to another amendment, during martial law, employers of the public administration sector and local self-government bodies will be able to recall their employees from leave, without their consent.
The bill was unanimously supported by 85 parliamentarians.