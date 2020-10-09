News
Friday
October 09
Armenia MOD spokesperson: Azerbaijan army continues to suffer large number of losses in Artsakh
Armenia MOD spokesperson: Azerbaijan army continues to suffer large number of losses in Artsakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Shushan Stepanyan, spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, has informed on Facebook that the Azerbaijani armed forces are constantly having a large number of losses in the southern part of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

"The adversary continuously suffers a large number of losses in the same part of the southern front," she wrote.

And the Artsakh Defense Army informs that its units successfully defend against the Azerbaijani offensive operations, both in the southern and other parts of Artsakh, causing it considerable losses of manpower and military equipment.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
