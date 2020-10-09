News
Friday
October 09
News
Friday
October 09
Armenia’s Pashinyan holds another phone conversation with France’s Macron
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Friday held another telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Pashinyan briefed his interlocutor on the ongoing hostilities in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), and the developments taking place in that context.

Macron stressed the need for achieving an immediate ceasefire and holding talks on the peaceful settlement of the conflict within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s call of Thursday. The French President said he keeps in close touch with the Russian President.

Nikol Pashinyan stressed the importance of exercising Nagorno-Karabakh’s right to self-determination in the current situation and the need for the international community to take clear-cut steps in that direction.
