Putin not planning to meet with Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs

President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov says Putin isn’t planning to meet with the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, TASS reports.
Peskov informed that the meeting of the foreign ministers of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan will take place at 3 p.m. in Moscow. He also stated that Putin has worked hard and tensely and that he has made a statement calling on the sides to stop firing in Nagorno-Karabakh, exchange prisoners of war and dislocate the bodies of the deceased. Putin has also invited the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan to Moscow for consultations.
“Both sides have responded, the foreign ministers are in Moscow, and today they will start consultations with Sergey Lavrov,” Peskov said.