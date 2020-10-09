News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 09
USD
490.95
EUR
579.03
RUB
6.36
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
490.95
EUR
579.03
RUB
6.36
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Putin not planning to meet with Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs
Putin not planning to meet with Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov says Putin isn’t planning to meet with the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, TASS reports.

Peskov informed that the meeting of the foreign ministers of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan will take place at 3 p.m. in Moscow. He also stated that Putin has worked hard and tensely and that he has made a statement calling on the sides to stop firing in Nagorno-Karabakh, exchange prisoners of war and dislocate the bodies of the deceased. Putin has also invited the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan to Moscow for consultations.

“Both sides have responded, the foreign ministers are in Moscow, and today they will start consultations with Sergey Lavrov,” Peskov said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia President to Financial Times: Moscow aspiring to stay neutral in conflict
Russia has a military base in Armenia that is...
 Security measures enhanced near Russian MFA Reception House for meeting devoted to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and...
 Putin informs Russia Security Council about his phone talks with Armenia’s Pashinyan, Azerbaijan’s Aliyev
Prior to the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan…
 Macron, Aliyev discuss escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone
On September 27, the Armed Forces of...
 Protest action in support of Armenia held in Alexandria
According to the WJLA...
 Newsweek: US should officially recognize Artsakh
"Hundreds of people, including civilians, have been killed...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos