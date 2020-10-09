Armenian side warns Azerbaijan

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia Shushan Stepanyan posted the following on her Facebook page:
“The statements of Azerbaijan on an alleged strike by the Armenian forces in the direction of Mingechaur and Aghjabad are yet another falsification.
There are sufficient targets of the adversary for the units of the Defense Army to strike during the military operations.
We warn that in case the Azerbaijani Armed Forces make any provocation against settlements and civilian infrastructures, the response of the Defense Army of Artsakh will be disproportionately fierce.”