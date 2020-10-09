News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 09
USD
490.95
EUR
579.03
RUB
6.36
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
490.95
EUR
579.03
RUB
6.36
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Armenian side warns Azerbaijan
Armenian side warns Azerbaijan
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia Shushan Stepanyan posted the following on her Facebook page:

“The statements of Azerbaijan on an alleged strike by the Armenian forces in the direction of Mingechaur and Aghjabad are yet another falsification.

There are sufficient targets of the adversary for the units of the Defense Army to strike during the military operations.

We warn that in case the Azerbaijani Armed Forces make any provocation against settlements and civilian infrastructures, the response of the Defense Army of Artsakh will be disproportionately fierce.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia President to Financial Times: Moscow aspiring to stay neutral in conflict
Russia has a military base in Armenia that is...
 Security measures enhanced near Russian MFA Reception House for meeting devoted to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and...
 EU discussions on Karabakh conflict slated for October 12
Taking into account the results of the planned meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan…
 Putin informs Russia Security Council about his phone talks with Armenia’s Pashinyan, Azerbaijan’s Aliyev
Prior to the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan…
 Macron, Aliyev discuss escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone
On September 27, the Armed Forces of...
 Protest action in support of Armenia held in Alexandria
According to the WJLA...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos