News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 09
USD
490.95
EUR
579.03
RUB
6.36
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
490.95
EUR
579.03
RUB
6.36
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Armenia PM emphasizes importance of finding common solution to passenger transportation issue in EEU (PHOTOS)
Armenia PM emphasizes importance of finding common solution to passenger transportation issue in EEU (PHOTOS)
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Economics

Partially closed borders have a negative impact on integration processes and the economies of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU), and so, it is important to find a common solution to the problem with passenger transportation. This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan declared during the meeting of the Prime Ministers of the countries of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council today.

“The primary goal for all of us is to ensure sanitary-epidemiological welfare in our respective countries with respect to the coronavirus,” he said.

According to Pashinyan, the “Travel Without COVID-19” project, developed through the combined efforts of Russia and Armenia, is very important from the perspective of organizing of safe movement of citizens.

“We also attach importance to the development of electronic trade, which can help expand the opportunities for and volumes of trade between the countries of the EEU. Armenia is intensively working on engaging foreign companies in its market,” Pashinyan stressed and assured that integration within the EEU is a priority for Armenia and that, in spite of the current challenges, the country will continue to work in this direction.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Pashinyan: EEU Intergovernmental Council delegation’s arrival is important for Armenia at this difficult time
The PM addressed the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council…
 Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting kicking off in Yerevan (PHOTOS)
The meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council is getting underway in Yerevan.
 Armenia PM to EEC Board chief: Karabakh is fighting against terrorism
Nikol Pashinyan received Mikhail Myasnikovich…
 Armenian minister of EEC on situation of transport of Russia citizens in Armenia and in other EEU member states
In his turn, member of the...
 EEC: We do our best so that difficulties in Armenia do not affect EEU
Artak Kamalyan, Member of the Board and Minister in charge of Industry and Agriculture of the Eurasian Economic Commission, told reporters…
 Eurasian Economic Commission delegation arrives in Yerevan
On October 6, it was announced that...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos