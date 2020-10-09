Armenia PM emphasizes importance of finding common solution to passenger transportation issue in EEU (PHOTOS)

Partially closed borders have a negative impact on integration processes and the economies of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU), and so, it is important to find a common solution to the problem with passenger transportation. This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan declared during the meeting of the Prime Ministers of the countries of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council today.
“The primary goal for all of us is to ensure sanitary-epidemiological welfare in our respective countries with respect to the coronavirus,” he said.
According to Pashinyan, the “Travel Without COVID-19” project, developed through the combined efforts of Russia and Armenia, is very important from the perspective of organizing of safe movement of citizens.
“We also attach importance to the development of electronic trade, which can help expand the opportunities for and volumes of trade between the countries of the EEU. Armenia is intensively working on engaging foreign companies in its market,” Pashinyan stressed and assured that integration within the EEU is a priority for Armenia and that, in spite of the current challenges, the country will continue to work in this direction.