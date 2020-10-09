Armenia, Russia PMs meet in Yerevan (PHOTOS)

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting with Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin on the sidelines of the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council hosted in Yerevan.
Pashinyan noted that this is Mishustin’s first visit to Yerevan as Prime Minister and regretted to mention that Mishustin is visiting during the hostilities unfolding in Nagorno-Karabakh.
At the outset of the meeting, the heads of governments of both countries discussed the situation created in Nagorno-Karabakh and underscored the importance of cessation of hostilities.
Pashinyan and Mishustin touched upon the current issues related to the Armenian-Russian trade and economic cooperation in sectors such as energy, transport and industry. They emphasized the importance of the implementation of joint prospective programs and the strengthening of cooperation within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union and touched upon the actions being taken for the fight against the coronavirus.