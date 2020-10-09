News
Polish President calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to stop hostilities
Polish President calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to stop hostilities
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Polish President Andrzej Duda called on Armenia and Azerbaijan to stop hostilities and start negotiations with the assistance of the OSCE Minsk Group.

In a statement published on the president's website, Duda noted that Poland takes a consistent position that conflicts should be resolved in compliance with international law.

According to him, he follows with great concern the ongoing armed clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The President added they he personally would like to strengthen international appeals to the authorities of both countries to stop the bloodshed and immediately return to the negotiating table.

He added that the hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh may have negative consequences not only for the parties to the conflict but also for the security of the entire critical region of the South Caucasus.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
