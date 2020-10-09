Protest action in support of Armenia held in Alexandria

In Alexandria, Virginia, a protest in support of Armenia was held amid the escalation of the conflict with Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh.
According to one of the leaders of the protest, the taxes they pay to the country are used to provide financial assistance to Turkey and Azerbaijan, thereby helping countries to purchase weapons for military action.
Turkey has publicly supported Azerbaijan in the conflict and said it will provide assistance, but at the same time denies sending foreign mercenaries or weapons, the leader of the protests added.
According to the WJLA, protests in Alexandria were followed by similar protests in several other cities, including Los Angeles.