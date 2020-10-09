Armenia President to Financial Times: Moscow aspiring to stay neutral in conflict

Russia has a military base in Armenia that is close to the border with Turkey, as well as an agreement on reciprocal defense that doesn’t include Nagorno-Karabakh. This is what President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian said in an interview with Financial Times.
“This week, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin said Russia will stay true to the provisions of that agreement, if Armenia is attacked, and this comes 11 days after the outbreak of the clashes. Russia also has close ties with Azerbaijan and major trade and military relations with Turkey. Moscow is aspiring to stay neutral in this conflict, leaving Armenia without a strong foreign supporter. Armenia is in need of greater pressure from Russia. I hope Russia and the United States exert more pressure,” Sarkissian said.