Security measures enhanced near Russian MFA Reception House for meeting devoted to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
Security measures enhanced near Russian MFA Reception House for meeting devoted to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Security measures have been enhanced near the building of the Reception House of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation where the foreign ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia are scheduled to meet soon, TASS reports.

Several police officers are standing in front of the entrance to the building, and OMON officers have also been spotted in the premises. The officers refused to comment on the reason for enhancement of security measures.

Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and Armenia Jeyhun Bayramov and Zohrab Mnatsakanyan have already arrived in Moscow, TASS’s sources confirm. President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin had invited the foreign ministers to consultations devoted to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, after which they might give a joint press conference.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
