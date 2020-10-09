NEWS.am daily digest on Nagorno-Karabakh clashes: 09.10.2020

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents a daily digest of Armenia-related top news as of 09.10.2020:

BORDER SITUATION

The situation in the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)-Azerbaijani conflict zone was relatively stable and tense during the night, Armenian defense ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan, wrote on her Facebook Friday morning.

"Exchange of fire, artillery battles continued in some parts of the battlefront, the adversary [Azerbaijan] carried out missile and artillery strikes in the direction of peaceful settlements, too," Stepanyan added.

According to her, the adversary continuously suffers a large number of losses in the same part of the southern front.

STEPANAKERT SHELLED

Stepanakert, the capital of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), was shelled again by Azerbaijan. Artsrun Hovhannisyan, a representative of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, wrote about this on Facebook Friday morning.

Earlier, Shushan Stepanyan, spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, had informed that the situation in the Artsakh-Azerbaijani conflict zone was relatively stable and tense overnight.

AZERBAIJANI LOSSES

Since the last update, the new losses of the adversary—the Azerbaijani army—are as follows: 17 UAVs, 12 armored vehicles, and 300 casualties, the Armenian Unified Infocenter informed.

As of Thursday, the Artsakh Defense Army has destroyed 16 combat helicopters, 17 warplanes, 162 military drones, 508 armored vehicles—mainly tanks, 82 vehicles, ten armored personnel carriers, four TOS-1A heavy artillery system, as well as four Smerch and one Uragan rocket launcher systems of the adversary.

Also, the Azerbaijani army has over 4,369 casualties, whereas from the Armenian side, according to preliminary data, there are more than 350 military casualties.

FB REMOVES ACCOUNTS

Facebook has removed 589 accounts, 7,906 Pages, and 447 Instagram accounts related to Azerbaijan.

"We removed 589 Facebook accounts, 7,906 Pages and 447 accounts on Instagram that were involved in coordinated inauthentic behavior," the statement said.

According to the Facebook, "their comments frequently touched on local and regional news and events, politics, government policies, tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Armenia’s actions during past escalations in Nagorno-Karabakh, praise of President Ilham Aliev and the New Azerbaijani Party, criticism of the opposition party and leaders accusing them of treason, and denials of human rights abuse allegations in Azerbaijan."

ARMENIAN FUND

In parallel with the pan-Armenian fundraiser, which has already raised more than US$85 million, the Hayastan All Armenian Fund is also mobilizing its global network to deliver humanitarian aid to Armenia.

Thanks to this, the US-based Armenia Fund has organized a charter flight from Los Angeles to Yerevan, which will bring several tons of medicine, surgical and medical equipment, and other humanitarian aid to the homeland by a special cargo plane. The second such cargo plane will arrive in Yerevan in the coming days, delivering the necessary medical and humanitarian aid again.

Medical staff, including traumatologists and surgeons, will also arrive in Armenia to provide urgent medical care—together with their local colleagues.

US $21 million in donations have been raised and sent to the homeland as well.