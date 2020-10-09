News
Ambassador to Armenia: Issue of transporting Russian reporter wounded in Shushi to Russia being determined
Ambassador to Armenia: Issue of transporting Russian reporter wounded in Shushi to Russia being determined
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

During a show aired on First Channel, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin said the issue of transporting the Russian reporters wounded in Shushi to Russia is being determined and added that the reporters have undergone the necessary treatment.

“The surgery of the severely wounded reporter was a success. The two other reporters also received medical assistance. Currently, we are considering their transport to Russia,” he said.

Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia had told TASS that three Russian reporters had been wounded. It is known that one of them, Russian blogger Yuri Kotenok, is in critical condition. Among the wounded is correspondent for the “Officers of Russia” portal Levon Arzanov.
