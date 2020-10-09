News
Friday
October 09
Armenian scientist dies in Artsakh while transporting injured persons
Armenian scientist dies in Artsakh while transporting injured persons
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Society

The Armenian Society of Surgical Oncology has issued the following press release:

“We are sad to report that on October 8, 2020, member of the constituent council of the Armenian Society of Surgical Oncology Vahe Meliksetyan was killed while transporting injured persons at the military front of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The memory of the talented scientist, brilliant pharmacologist and our friend, who had a pure and honest soul, will always remain in our hearts.

The Armenian Society of Surgical Oncology expresses its support to the family of our beloved friend.

Glory to you, our heroic friend.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
