Saturday
October 10
Azerbaijan wants to declare Armenia 2nd President internationally wanted
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Yerevan.today reports the following: “Azerbaijan might declare second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan internationally wanted through Interpol. This is what member of the Committee on Defense, Security and Anti-Corruption of the Milli Majlis (National Assembly) of Azerbaijan Nizami Safarov declared during a briefing today.

According to him, this is due to the news according to which the second President of Armenia has transferred weapons and ammunition to the ‘occupied territories’ of Azerbaijan.

“According to the norms of international law, such people are declared wanted through Interpol,” the official added.

Yesterday the presses reported that a large quantity of weapons had been brought to Armenia through the efforts of second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
