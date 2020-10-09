Armenia defense minister receives France Ambassador, presents current situation on line of contact

Minister of Defense of Armenia Davit Tonoyan today received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of France to Armenia Jonathan Lacote.
Ambassador Lacote reaffirmed France’s willingness to make efforts to halt the hostilities and bring the sides to the negotiating table.
Tonoyan expressed gratitude to France for the efforts it is making for settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and for its unbiased approach.
At the Ambassador’s request, the defense minister presented the current situation in the territory of the hostilities and the possible developments.