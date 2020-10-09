News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 09
USD
490.95
EUR
579.03
RUB
6.36
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
490.95
EUR
579.03
RUB
6.36
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Armenia parliament tightens restrictions during regime of martial law
Armenia parliament tightens restrictions during regime of martial law
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

During today’s special session, the National Assembly of Armenia approved several amendments to laws in the second and final reading, including the bill on making supplements to the Code of Administrative Offenses and related laws and the bill on making amendments and supplements to the Labor Code.

On September 27, the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, in gross violation of the existing norms of international humanitarian law and the logic of the process of peaceful negotiations over the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, launched an offensive along the entire length of the line of contact with missiles and air forces, targeting the military positions of the Defense Army of Nagorno-Karabakh and peaceful settlements.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Reporter Yuri Kotenok wounded from shelling of Shushi church is on ventilator
The Armenian Unified Information Center reports that...
 Armenians of France's Lyon holding protest against Turkish-Azerbaijani aggression
With the flags of Armenia and...
 NEWS.am daily digest on Nagorno-Karabakh clashes: 09.10.2020
Azerbaijan's Aliyev: Nagorno-Karabakh conflict can be resolved militarily
Aliyev declared that if in Moscow the...
 Armenia defense minister receives France Ambassador, presents current situation on line of contact
At the Ambassador’s request, the...
 War Gonzo: Aliyev declared that he has liberated Hadrut, but it is under control of Artsakh Defense Army
The channel released a photo of...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos