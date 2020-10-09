Armenia parliament tightens restrictions during regime of martial law

During today’s special session, the National Assembly of Armenia approved several amendments to laws in the second and final reading, including the bill on making supplements to the Code of Administrative Offenses and related laws and the bill on making amendments and supplements to the Labor Code.
On September 27, the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, in gross violation of the existing norms of international humanitarian law and the logic of the process of peaceful negotiations over the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, launched an offensive along the entire length of the line of contact with missiles and air forces, targeting the military positions of the Defense Army of Nagorno-Karabakh and peaceful settlements.