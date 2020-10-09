Russian reporters wounded in Shushi to return to Moscow via special flight

The two Russian reporters wounded from the shelling in Shushi will return to the Russian Federation with a Russian governmental delegation via a special chartered flight, RIA Novosti reports.
The reporters who covered the working visit of Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin to Yerevan are also returning to Moscow via the same flight, and one of the wounded reporters is Levon Arzanov.
The Holy Savior Ghazanchetsots Cathedral in Shushi was shelled on Thursday, as a result of which Russian reporters Yuri Kotenok and Levon Arzanov and a member of their crew Hrant Badalyan received bodily injuries (they had arrived at the scene of the incident at midday to cover the consequences of the shelling of the cathedral).