PM's wife visits Artsakh citizens having taken shelter in Armenia village (PHOTOS)

Wife of the Prime Minister of Armenia Anna Hakobyan, along with Governor of Ararat Province Garik Sargsyan, today visited the storage in the province where there is food and clothing for citizens having arrived from Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and learned how and when the assistance is provided to the citizens.
Hakobyan also visited Ranchpar village where several hundreds of citizens of Artsakh have settled.
She toured the village, paid visits to apartments, talked to the citizens of Artsakh and asked about the new living conditions.