Armenia MOD representative: Strategic management system in Azerbaijan is undermined

The strategic management system in Azerbaijan is undermined. This is what representative of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan said during a press conference today, touching upon the statements of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliev according to which the Azerbaijani Armed Forces have seized the city of Hadrut and the adjacent villages.
Taking into consideration the fact that the military leadership of another country has a big influence on the armed forces, at least a few times during the war we have seen that Aliyev makes statements that don’t correspond to reality at all. This is something to worry about to a certain extent. The strategic management system in Azerbaijan is undermined. This is either deliberate or it is due to the circumstances because throughout history we have seen many cases when very inappropriate things aren’t reported to the authorities. It’s very likely that Aliyev is in this trap,” Hovhannisyan said.