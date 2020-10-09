News
Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan used most elite tank brigade in Karabakh's south, but failed
Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan used most elite tank brigade in Karabakh's south, but failed
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


In the southern direction, the Azerbaijani army used even the most elite tank brigade of the fourth army corps that is fully armed with T-90 tanks. This is what representative of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan said during a press conference today, touching upon the question whether the intensity of the battles has decreased.

“This is very relative because the intensity increases and decreases at different moments. The intensity of battles can’t be the same 24 hours a day. It depends on the weather, heat, hour of the day, types of weapons, regrouping and other factors,” Hovhannisyan said.

Hovhannisyan stated that the intensity of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan was high during the first days of the hostilities, but the Armenian Armed Forces thwarted them.

He added that the Azerbaijani army used the most elite brigade in the southern direction. “They used the tank brigade of the fourth army corps which is fully armed with T-90 tanks. If such force is applied in a fixed amount of time, you have to reach 30-40 km depth in 3-5 days. If not, the operation has failed,” he said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
