Armenia PM: Way to stop threat of genocide is to recognize Nagorno-Karabakh's independence

Azerbaijan wants to declare Armenia 2nd President internationally wanted

Parliament of Cyprus unanimously passes resolution condemning Azeri aggression in Artsakh

Armenia culture minister addresses UNESCO Director-General

UN hopes meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs in Moscow leads to cessation of hostilities

Karabakh President to give press conference tomorrow morning

Toronto-Armenians holding protest

Armenia Embassy in Georgia: Javakhk-Armenians donate nearly $270,000 to Hayastan All-Armenian Fund

Talks over Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in Moscow interrupted for a short period after nearly five hours

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan used most elite tank brigade in Karabakh's south, but failed

Armenia MOD representative: Strategic management system in Azerbaijan is undermined

Armenia MOD representative: More battles fought in Karabakh's north today than yesterday

Reporter Yuri Kotenok wounded from shelling of Shushi church is on ventilator

Armenians of France's Lyon holding protest against Turkish-Azerbaijani aggression

NEWS.am daily digest on Nagorno-Karabakh clashes: 09.10.2020

PM's wife visits Artsakh citizens having taken shelter in Armenia village (PHOTOS)

Russian reporters wounded in Shushi to return to Moscow via special flight

Armenia parliament tightens restrictions during regime of martial law

Azerbaijan's Aliyev: Nagorno-Karabakh conflict can be resolved militarily

Union of Journalists of Armenia addresses Human Rights Defender in regard to decision on declaring martial law

Armenia defense minister receives France Ambassador, presents current situation on line of contact

War Gonzo: Aliyev declared that he has liberated Hadrut, but it is under control of Artsakh Defense Army

Armenia MOD representative: I'm in Hadrut right now and, for some reason, I only see Armenians

Karabakh President spokesperson on Aliyev's phantasmagoria about seizure of Hadrut

Talks of Russian, Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs over Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement kick off in Moscow (PHOTOS)

Stepanakert shelled again by Azerbaijan

Armenian scientist dies in Artsakh while transporting injured persons

Ambassador to Armenia: Issue of transporting Russian reporter wounded in Shushi to Russia being determined

Union of Armenians of Russia: TASS dismisses Saadat Kadirova for xenophobic statements

Security measures enhanced near Russian MFA Reception House for meeting devoted to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights expresses concern over suffering of civilians Karabakh

Armen Sarkissian to Financial Times: Armenia is in need of greater pressure from Russia

EU discussions on Karabakh conflict slated for October 12

Putin informs Russia Security Council about his phone talks with Armenia’s Pashinyan, Azerbaijan’s Aliyev

Macron, Aliyev discuss escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone

Protest action in support of Armenia held in Alexandria

Newsweek: US should officially recognize Artsakh

Armenia PM emphasizes importance of finding common solution to passenger transportation issue in EEU (PHOTOS)

Polish President calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to stop hostilities

Putin discusses Karabakh conflict

Valerie Boyer: After starting ethnic cleansing, now Azerbaijan is moving to stage of cultural cleansing

Armenia, Russia PMs meet in Yerevan (PHOTOS)

Armenia ex-defense minister's son wounded in Artsakh

Armenian side warns Azerbaijan

Aliyev admits to presence of Turkish F-16s in Azerbaijan

Karabakh armed forces destroy adversary convoy

Putin not planning to meet with Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs

Armenian Assembly of America calls upon international community to act to end carnage

Armenia’s Pashinyan holds another phone conversation with France’s Macron

Armenia MOD spokesperson: Azerbaijan army continues to suffer large number of losses in Artsakh

Armenia to allow all conscripts and volunteers to retain their jobs

Mishustin: Russia ready to assist in cessation of hostilities in Karabakh

Artsakh presidential spokesman: Hostilities continue intensively in all directions of frontline

Hayastan All Armenian Fund raises $85mn so far

PM Pashinyan points to acceptable conditions, format for Armenia for resumption of talks

Karabakh MFA: Azerbaijan has long lost moral right to call Artsakh people “its citizens”

Armenia MFA spokesperson: FM Mnatsakanyan departing for Moscow

Turkey parliament to consider sending troops to Karabakh conflict zone?

Pashinyan: EEU Intergovernmental Council delegation’s arrival is important for Armenia at this difficult time

Existing restrictions in Armenia to be extended during current martial law

Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting kicking off in Yerevan (PHOTOS)

US Congressman Adam Schiff expresses readiness to recognize Artsakh independence

Greece FM: Turkey is always present in crises of our region

Artsakh Defense Army reports 26 more casualties

Armenian Unified Infocenter: Azerbaijan army has 300 more casualties

OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs heading for Moscow

Russian journalists injured in Artsakh’s Shushi are transported to Armenia

Armenia legislature convenes special session

Ombudsman: Azerbaijan attacks on civilian population continue in parallel with hate speech against ethnic Armenians

Russia MFA spokesperson: Baku, Yerevan confirmed participation in consultations to be held in Moscow

Stepanakert shelled again

Argentina province parliament condemns Azerbaijan attack on Artsakh

France city council unanimously votes for Artsakh recognition

AFP: LA's huge Armenian diaspora mobilizes for Karabakh

Lacote: Thanks to those who wrote new chapter in history of France-Armenia solidarity

Armenia MOD spokesperson: Situation in Artsakh-Azerbaijan conflict zone was relatively stable, tense overnight

Committee to Protect Journalists calls on Armenia, Azerbaijan authorities to ensure safety of reporters in Karabakh

WarGonzo: Russia air force to strike Syria camps for training militants for Karabakh front

State Department: US supports efforts to negotiate ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

USCIRF is concerned about Azerbaijan attack on Ghazanchetsots Church in Artsakh’s Shushi