Talks over Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in Moscow interrupted for a short period after nearly five hours

Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan Sergey Lavrov, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Jeyhun Bayramov have been holding talks over the Nagorno-Karabakh situation for nearly five hours in Moscow.
According to the press releases of the mass media outlets providing coverage of the meeting, the talks were interrupted for a short period after the Azerbaijani delegates left the room. Upon the proposal of reporters, Jeyhun Bayramov’s envoy went to the embassy to make necessary phone calls.
The talks will resume soon.
Earlier, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin had called for cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh. “After a number of telephone conversations with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, the President of Russia called on ending the hostilities unfolding in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone in order to exchange the bodies of the deceased and the captives for humanitarian considerations.
The foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia are invited to hold consultations over these issues through the mediation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia on October 9,” the message of the President of the Russian Federation reads.