Parliament of Cyprus unanimously passes resolution condemning Azeri aggression in Artsakh

Chairman of the Standing Committee on Science, Education, Culture, Diaspora, Youth and Sport of the National Assembly of Armenia Mkhitar Hayrapetyan posted the following on his Facebook page:
“Today the Parliament of Cyprus unanimously passed a resolution condemning the Azeri aggression in Artsakh.
The House of Representatives also condemned the full support of Turkey to this aggression with the participation of paid mercenaries. Finally, it condemned the bombing of civilian areas and called for an immediate ceasefire and peaceful negotiations.”