Artsakh and Armenia parliament speakers discuss situation in Karabakh

Artsakh and Armenian parliament speakers Artur Tovmasyan and Ararat Mirzoyan discussed Monday the situation in Karabakh.
The sides highlighted the importance of the principles of self-determination of peoples and the non-use of force to ensure the resumption of peace talks within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship.
According to the sides, it is necessary to ensure internal stability in both Armenia and Karabakh, as well as focus on the return of prisoners of war and the solution of social problems of the Armenians of Karabakh.