Armen Sarkissian's message commemorating 32 years of 1988 earthquake

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has conveyed the following message commemorating 32 years of the 1988 earthquake:
“Dear people of Gyumri, Spitak, Vanadzor, and Stepanavan,
Dear compatriots,
Today is the day of commemorating the victims of the 1988 earthquake.
This year we are commemorating thousands of our compatriots who fell victim to the devastating earthquake 32 years ago, with one more pain in our souls. As a result of the war waged by Azerbaijan and Turkey against Artsakh, we have a large number of human losses, we have also lost a part of the territory of Artsakh. As a result, there is a multi-layered crisis in the country: from moral-psychological and healthcare to socio-economic.
Once again, I express my condolences and support to the families and relatives of the victims and wish the injured a speedy recovery.
Even in this situation, we have no right to despair. We must do our best to heal the wounds of the earthquake, to put more effort and energy into the reconstruction and development of our towns and villages.
Our salvation is national accord and unity. It was, certainly, owing to accord and unity that we were able to rise from the ruins of the 1988 earthquake, and today we must overcome the situation unified and solidary. For the sake of our heroes who died in the last war, for the sake of our compatriots who fell victim to the 1988 earthquake.
I bow to the memory of all of them. I wish health, endurance and perseverance to their families and all of you, and peace and prosperity to our country.”