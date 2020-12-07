News
859 refugees return to Nagorno-Karabakh with help of Russian peacekeepers in past 24 hours
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Georgia
Theme: Society

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation Igor Konashenkov told RIA Novosti that 859 refugees have returned to Nagorno-Karabakh with the support of Russian peacekeepers in the past 24 hours and that a total of 34,000 refugees have returned to Nagorno-Karabakh.

Konashenkov stressed that the ceasefire regime is maintained along the entire length of the line of contact, adding that Russian peacekeepers have cleared a more than one-hectare territory, a one-kilometer road and have detected and destroyed 2,876 explosive objects in the past 24 hours.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
