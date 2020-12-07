859 refugees return to Nagorno-Karabakh with help of Russian peacekeepers in past 24 hours

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation Igor Konashenkov told RIA Novosti that 859 refugees have returned to Nagorno-Karabakh with the support of Russian peacekeepers in the past 24 hours and that a total of 34,000 refugees have returned to Nagorno-Karabakh.
Konashenkov stressed that the ceasefire regime is maintained along the entire length of the line of contact, adding that Russian peacekeepers have cleared a more than one-hectare territory, a one-kilometer road and have detected and destroyed 2,876 explosive objects in the past 24 hours.