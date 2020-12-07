Communist Party of Armenia demands PM's resignation

The Communist Party of Armenia has issued the following statement demanding the resignation of Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan:
“For the past two-and-a-half years, the Communist Party of Armenia has been sounding the alarm about the fact that the political adventurists who seized power in Armenia are leading the country towards perdition with their dilettantism and the instructions given from the West, and we witness this on a daily basis.
The embarrassing defeat in Artsakh and its bitter consequences, the collapse of the healthcare system, the failed economy and extreme polarization of the society show that the Prime Minister and his cabinet must resign.
The Prime Minister of Armenia, namely Nikol Pashinyan, is no longer capable of taking a step that will be positive for the country, even if he really wants to. There will be difficult times, and Nikol Pashinyan is the main person to blame for that. Thus, he needs to resign within the scope of the Constitution and step down from power without causing any turbulence.”