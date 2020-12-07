Istanbul court releases Russian TV channel journalists

The Istanbul court released the Russian journalists from custody, TASS reports, citing a source.

Together with them, a Turkish citizen was also released from custody, the source added.

The press service of the TV company clarified that the journalists will be deported to Russia in the near future.

A source in the Turkish MFA earlier reported that the journalists were detained near the building in which the company specializing in the production of Turkish unmanned aerial vehicles is located, amid the lack of accreditation.