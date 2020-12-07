News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 09
USD
514.13
EUR
623.74
RUB
7.03
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
514.13
EUR
623.74
RUB
7.03
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Istanbul court releases Russian TV channel journalists
Istanbul court releases Russian TV channel journalists
Region:Russia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

The Istanbul court released the Russian journalists from custody, TASS reports, citing a source.

Together with them, a Turkish citizen was also released from custody, the source added.

The press service of the TV company clarified that the journalists will be deported to Russia in the near future.

A source in the Turkish MFA earlier reported that the journalists were detained near the building in which the company specializing in the production of Turkish unmanned aerial vehicles is located, amid the lack of accreditation.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos