EU FMs once again assess grounds for imposing sanctions on Turkey

European Union FMs once again assessed the grounds for imposing sanctions on Turkey ahead of the EU leaders' summit on December 10-11.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said that Ankara would disobey threats and blackmail, and reiterated his call for talks on differences over continental shelves and potential energy rights.

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said on Monday that all EU states have agreed that Turkey has not changed its policy of exploring the waters of the Eastern Mediterranean.

There have been too many provocations, and tensions between Turkey, Cyprus, and Greece have prevented direct negotiations, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said before the meeting.

In October, EU leaders told Turkey to stop exploring the waters off the eastern Mediterranean or face the consequences.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, who was not present at the Brussels meeting, on Monday called Greece and Cyprus spoiled EU members and called on the EU to mediate, preventing France and other states from sided with Athens.