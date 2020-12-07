News
Armenia Ombudsman to Czech Ambassador: Release of captives and exchange of bodies key issue
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan today received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Czech Republic to Armenia Bedrich Kopecky.

The gross violations of human rights committed by Azerbaijani Armed Forces during the war, including the brutalities towards soldiers and civilians were discussed during the meeting.

Tatoyan emphasized that the people of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) were deprived of their homes and the opportunity to return to their settlements after being targeted and following the use of banned arms against them. He informed the Ambassador that the authorities of Azerbaijan are postponing the return of the Armenian party’s captives who have been and are in Azerbaijan before, during and after the hostilities and the exchange of bodies.

“For years, Azerbaijan has only encouraged Armenophobia and the murder of Armenians, and those who have murdered Armenians have received state awards. This is what led to the inhuman brutalities and atrocities against ethnic Armenians in Artsakh,” Tatoyan said.

The Ombudsman added that, in these conditions, he considers the release of captives and the ensuring of their safe return and the immediate exchange of bodies issues that require urgent solutions.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
