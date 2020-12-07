Armenia parliament speaker's message on occasion of anniversary of 1988 earthquake

Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan has conveyed a message on the occasion of the anniversary of the earthquake that took place in 1988.

The message reads as follows:

“Today we are commemorating the victims of the earthquake in Spitak.

Recently, major efforts have been made to eliminate the consequences of the earthquake. Despite the great sorrow that they experienced, the people of Shirakamut, Gyumri, Vanadzor and Spitak found the strength to continue to live and stand up straight. The same symbol, that is, continuing to live with great efforts and straightening our backs, is current now more than ever. The cries of newborn children must be heard in the areas devastated by the earthquake and various corners of Armenia and Artsakh once again, and those children must grow and live in a sustainable, safe and prosperous country.”