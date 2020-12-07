Armenia FM Ara Aivazian meets with CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas

On December 6, within the framework of his working visit to Russia, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ara Aivazian had a meeting with Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Stanislav Zas.
The parties touched upon the activities of the CSTO Secretariat, as well as a wide range of issues on increasing the Organization's efficiency.
They discussed the decisions adopted at the session of the CSTO Collective Security Council of December 2 and the sessions of the Organization's statutory bodies held from November to December. The CSTO Secretary General briefed the Foreign Minister of Armenia on the current activities of the CSTO.