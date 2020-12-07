Armenia President ready to support centers placing prostheses on soldiers who became disabled during war

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian today hosted a group of French doctors who are on a humanitarian mission to Armenia and are providing assistance to soldiers and civilians devastated during the war.

President Sarkissian expressed gratitude to the doctors for supporting the Armenian people in this difficult period and providing medical aid to the wounded.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of France to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte, who was attending the meeting, stated that France will continue to deepen its cooperation with Armenia in the healthcare sector.

Issues related to treatment for servicemen wounded and having become disabled during the war, their recovery and placement of prostheses on their extremities were touched upon during the meeting. President Sarkissian particularly praised the work of all centers carrying out activities in this direction. According to him, taking into consideration the large number of injured persons and people in need of medical aid, today it is necessary to support such centers, introduce the latest technologies in Armenia and cooperate in order to implement the process of placing prostheses for servicemen in need of prostheses. The head of state stated that he is ready to do everything possible to support these centers.

The French doctors talked about the activities that they have carried out with their Armenian colleagues. They also emphasized that they will pay regular visits and are considering the organizing of further treatment for certain soldiers in France.