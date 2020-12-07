Diplomat: Armenia's authorities didn't realize threat facing country before the war

Armenia’s authorities didn’t realize the threat that was facing the country before the war. This is what Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Arman Navasardyan said during parliamentary hearings at the National Assembly of Armenia today, adding that Armenia failed to establish good relations with all potential allies on the diplomatic front.
“There is even no need to talk about Armenia’s relations with Russia. Armenia’s relations with Iran have also deteriorated. The country failed to engage China and establish proper relations with Georgia,” he said, adding that Armenia also failed to take advantage of the opportunities of shuttle diplomacy through which it could protect its own interests.