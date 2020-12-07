Bright Armenia opposition party to present statement on captives and detainees in parliament

During today’s parliamentary hearings, leader of the Bright Armenia opposition party and the homonymous parliamentary faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Edmon Marukyan said his political party will present a statement on captives and detainees in parliament tomorrow, after which the draft of the statement addressed to international organizations and the OSCE (Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group and other member states of the OSCE) will be put to a vote.
“We hope our colleagues from the ruling faction vote in favor of this statement,” Marukyan stated, adding that the political party has already addressed the Council of Europe Committee for the Prevention of Torture and Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment. The deputies have also addressed President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin with the request for support.
“Although the November 9 statement doesn’t indicate the deadlines for the exchange of captives, Russia is the guarantor for implementation of the agreement,” Marukyan said.