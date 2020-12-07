Estonia's new Ambassador presents copies of credentials to Armenian deputy foreign minister

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Avet Adonts today received newly appointed Ambassador of Estonia Riina Kaljurand, who presented the copies of her credentials to the deputy foreign minister (seat in Tbilisi).
The deputy foreign minister congratulated Kaljurand on assuming the mission and expressed confidence that she would make her contribution to the strengthening of the friendly Armenian-Estonian relations further expansion of the bilateral agenda.
Expressing gratitude for the cordial wishes, Ambassador Kaljurand conveyed the greetings of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia Urmas Reinsalu.
The interlocutors exchanged views on issues on the bilateral agenda and touched upon the prospects for cooperation between Armenia and the European Union.
The deputy foreign minister provided the Ambassador with comprehensive information about the situation created in Artsakh as a result of the Turkish-Azerbaijani military aggression and the humanitarian crisis, adding that it is important that the international community's support is as wide as possible. The Ambassador voiced hope that the talks over the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict would continue within the scope of the Co-Chairmanship of the OSCE Minsk Group.