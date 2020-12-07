Over 150 advocates of Armenia issue statement demanding Nikol Pashinyan's resignation

More than 150 advocates of Armenia are demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and have issued a statement that particularly states that the Prime Minister has violated the principle of separation of powers, hasn’t prevented repression against the professional activities of advocates and journalists, has rejected the initiatives of the Chamber of Advocates to submit to the National Assembly bills required for protection of the rights of advocates, the Prime Minister’s cabinet has led a policy on education and science that isn’t in the national interests of Armenia, the Prime Minister has failed to protect the borders of Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), the Prime Minister has secretly signed a humiliating document related to the interests of Artsakh and Armenia and hasn’t fulfilled his own promise that a secret document won’t be signed and that the Prime Minister is incapable of representing the interests of Armenia after signing the document and can’t solve the problems with prisoners of war, missing persons and defense of Armenia’s borders.