Opposition party leader meets with Primate of Shirak Diocese of Armenian Apostolic Church

Leader of Homeland Party Artur Vanetsyan today had a meeting with His Holiness Mikayel, Primate of the Shirak Diocese of the Armenian Holy Apostolic Church.
As reported earlier, today Artur Vanetsyan paid tribute to the victims of the devastating earthquake that took place in Gyumri 32 years ago.
Nikol Pashinyan had also visited Gyumri. What is noteworthy is the fact that the ceremony commemorating the innocent victims of the earthquake at the monument in the yard of the Holy Savior Church was performed by another clergyman, not His Holiness Mikayel.
Asked why he hadn’t performed the ceremony in the presence of Nikol Pashinyan, His Holiness Mikayel told Tert.am that he doesn’t like to be in his presence.