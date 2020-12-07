Gunshots fired near Armenian military university, more than 20 capsules found

Today at around 5:40 p.m. the Operational Management Center of the Yerevan Police Department received an alarm according to which gunshots had been heard near Vazgen Sargsyan Military University in Nor Nork Administrative District.

According to Shamshyan.com, police officers are at the scene of the incident and have found more than two dozens of capsules fired from a rifle and capsules fired from a pistol. They also found traces similar to blood and a wooden bludgeon, on which there were also traces similar to blood. Traces of injury were also found on the stone gate of the University.

Police and investigators are clarifying whether injured citizens have been checked into hospitals or not.

A criminal case has been launched.