USA, EU and more than dozen Latin American countries do not recognize Venezuela parliamentary elections results

The United States, the European Union and more than a dozen countries in Latin America have rejected the results of parliamentary elections in Venezuela, in which allies of President Nicolas Maduro won a majority.
The United States, along with many other democracies around the world, condemns this farce that has not met any minimum standards of credibility, said US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
EU chief diplomat Josep Borrell said the elections did not meet minimum international standards, while a group of Latin American countries, including Brazil and Colombia, issued a statement saying the vote was devoid of legality and legitimacy.