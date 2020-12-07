News
Serzh Sargsyan's response to Lukashenko's offer for 7 districts surrounding Artsakh on behalf of Aliyev
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


On behalf of Ilham Aliyev, President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko offered third President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan $5,000,000,000 to renounce the seven regions surrounding Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), but Serzh Sargsyan declined the offer, adding that he is ready to pay Aliyev $6,000,000,000 to renounce the seven districts.

The audio recording of the sensational dialogue has been posted on bagramyan26 Telegram channel.

Lukashenko: Give Aliyev the 7 districts of Karabakh, and he will pay you $5,000,000,000 for the first phase.

Serzh Sargsyan: I will pay him $6,000,000,000 to renounce the seven districts.
