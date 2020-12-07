Armen Ashotyan presents Artsakh war circumstances and post-war situation at EPP session

Vice-President of the Republican Party of Armenia Armen Ashotyan posted the following on his Facebook page:

“Today the Political Assembly of the European People’s Party (EPP) held a session during which I thoroughly presented the circumstances of the war in Artsakh and the post-war situation. I also criticized the weak and inadequate responses of European and international organizations to this war.

In its official statement issued after the session, the EPP stated the following:

“The EPP PA also discussed the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, reiterating its full support for the provisions of EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement regarding the principles of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict resolution. EPP strongly condemn Turkey’s involvement and its role in the escalation of the conflict and destabilization of the situation in the entire Caucasus region and beyond.

It is necessary to carry out a thorough and transparent investigation of war circumstances and war crimes also including the PACE toolkit and mechanisms. The European Commission should take into consideration the results of the international investigation of the Nagorno-Karabakh war during its preparation of the new strategic partnership agreement with Azerbaijan. The parties involved should accelerate the process of the exchange of war prisoners, captives, and the bodies of the dead and urges European Commission to use diplomatic channels to facilitate this process.”

Currently, these are the most serious, the most political and the most pro-Armenian and prospective assessments of the Azerbaijani-Turkish aggression from European and international organizations.

I serve the Republic of Armenia.”