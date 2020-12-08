Karabakh president discusses security issues with heads of power structures

Karabakh President Arayik Haroutyunyan received Tuesday the heads of the republic's security agencies
The newly appointed secretary of the security council Vitaly Balasanyan also took part in the meeting.
The sides discussed a wide range of issues on the agenda related to the country's internal and external security in the current situation. Practical proposals for their comprehensive solution will be implemented according to priorities, therefore it was decided to continue periodic and frequent meetings in the same composition.