China says it will soon announce countermeasures in response to US sanctions

The Chinese government intends to announce tough countermeasures in the foreseeable future in response to the imposition of sanctions by the US authorities against 14 Chinese parliamentarians, the Chinese MFA spokesperson Hua Chunying noted.
China calls on the US to immediately reverse its erroneous decision, stop interfering in the internal affairs of China, and stop moving along the risky and wrong path, she noted.
As for the bad actions of the American side, China will take decisive countermeasures and will firmly defend its sovereignty, security, and development interests, she added.