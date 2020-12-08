Protesters put perfume and other items in front of NSS building to transfer to Nikol Pashinyan

Citizens of Armenia are holding civil disobedience acts across the country with the slogans “Nikol Traitor” and “Nikol, Leave”. They placed perfume and other items in front of the National Security Service of Armenia so that they could be transferred to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
Police continue to apprehend several citizens who have shut down streets in Yerevan and Armenia’s provinces.
The opposition gave PM Nikol Pashinyan time until Tuesday noon to resign urging citizens to take to the streets if he rejected their demand.
The Armenian Apostolic Church and some mayors of cities have urged Pashinyan to resign as well.