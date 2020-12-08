Armenia PM holds consultation over 'roadmap' for Servicemen's Insurance Fund's activities

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan today held a consultation devoted to the future actions of the Servicemen’s Insurance Fund.

The Prime Minister recalled that the Fund is the main tool that will help ensure the social security of Armenian soldiers who died for the homeland, soldiers who became disabled and missing soldiers and their families. “Today we need to consider the ‘roadmap’ for the Fund’s future activities and understand what the government and Central Bank have to do and what issues we need to solve,” Pashinyan stated.

Director of the Servicemen’s Insurance Fund Varuzhan Avetikyan thoroughly presented the actions envisaged under the ‘roadmap’ that are targeted at expansion of the Fund’s resources, effective fulfillment of the obligations assumed before beneficiaries, the work with benefactors and the solutions to organizational issues.

Summing up, Prime Minister Pashinyan attached importance to the implementation of concrete actions to increase the Fund’s resources to serve the beneficiaries rapidly and effectively and, in this context, gave specific assignments.